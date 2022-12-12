NYE 2022 Jangseungpohang Year-end Fireworks Festival Schedule in Geoje

The Jangseungpohang Year-end Fireworks Festival will take place on New Year’s Eve in Geoje from 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at Jangseungpohang Waterside Park

Event Information

— Pre-ceremony performance (5 p.m. to 7 p.m.) Invitation of various local cultural artists such as youth dance team, trot, ocarina, and vocal music.

— Opening Ceremony (7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.)

— Fireworks show (7:30 p.m. to 7:50 p.m.)

— After dinner performance (7:50 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.) The Yellow Band

A sunrise event will also take place in the morning from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.