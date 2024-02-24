Image: Paradise Hotel
NYX to Host Guest Bartending Event February 29th With Kim So-yeon

By Haps Staff

On the 29th of this month, Paradise Hotel Busan will host a special guest bartending event featuring Kim So-yeon, the renowned bartender from ‘Bar Geranium’, a popular cocktail spot in Cheongdam, Seoul.

The event will take place from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. at ‘Bar NYX’, situated on the 3rd floor of the hotel’s main building.

Bar Geranium, known for its aromatic cocktails crafted with natural spices, has garnered a following among the MZ generation.

Kim So-yeon, the winner of the ‘2022 Seoul Bar & Spirit Show World Cocktail Battle’, will personally showcase three signature cocktails renowned for their complex flavors achieved through advanced mixology techniques.

Bar NYX offers a diverse selection of premium spirits from across the globe, featuring over 130 varieties of liquors, 6 signature cocktails, 20 classic concoctions, and 40 wine selections.

The bar also offers engaging elements such as a novel entry method using room keys or a bell, along with a designated jazz LP zone.

Operating hours are from Tuesday to Saturday, 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

