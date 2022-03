OB Beer has announced that it will increase prices on its domestic beer by about 7.7% from today.

The price increase affects their brands Cass, OB, and Hanmac.

The increase is attributed to the rising costs of raw materials.

Hit Jinro, who produces Hite and Terra are also considering a price hike, while Lotte Chilsung who produces Kloud say they have no plans in the immediate future.