OB Maintains Dominance of Korea’s Domestic Beer Market

Belgium-based InBev, owners of Oriental Brewery (OB), have maintained their dominance in the local beer market in Korea according to recent data released by Nielson Korea.

OB, led by its top-selling Cass brand, cemented its position as the leader with a nearly 50% market share, at 49.6%.

OB also sells Budweiser, Stella Artois, Suntory and Corona in Korea.

Hite Jinro was second at 25.3%, led by its newer Terra label, while Heineken came in a distant third at 4.7%.

Cass led all individual brands at 31% as it lowered prices last year by 4.7% in October.

Terra was second on the list, followed by Tsingtao and Heineken.