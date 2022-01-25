Image: Changwon City
Observatory With Beautiful a Sea View Opens in Masan

Haps Staff

A luxury marine observatory offering panoramic views of the sea has opened in Masan.

Recently completed, the 450-meter deck wooden deck built on Cheongnyang Mountain overlooks Masan Bay and offers beautiful night views of surrounding islands and Machang Bridge.

A photo zone and more landscaping are also expected to be built in the near future.

The new observatory also connects the nearby walking path which will enable future events such as a New Year’s sunrise event, mountain leisure sports, and trekking.

