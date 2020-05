The Korea National Maritime Museum is hosting an “Ocean Jeju” exhibition through July 5.

The museum reopened to the public starting on Friday, May 8, 2020 on an hourly online reservation basis to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Online reservations are available here.

Event Information

Period: Through July 5, 2020

Venue: Korea National Maritime Museum

Free admission

Opening Hours (closed on Mondays)

9am-5pm (Tuesday through Sunday)

Website (Korean)