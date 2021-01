Enjoy a special exhibition of the Ocean of Buddhism at the Korea National Maritime Museum until March 1st.

Social distancing measures are in place for entry.

Event Information

Ocean of Buddhism

Period: Through March 1, 2021

Venue: Korea National Maritime Museum

Address: 45, Haeyang-ro 301beon-gil, Yeongdo-gu, Busan

Free admission

Opening Hours (closed on Mondays)

9 am-5 pm (Tuesday through Sunday)

Website (Korean)