October Brings Food, Music, Sports and Art to the Han River
Image: Seoul City Government
Seoul News

October Brings Food, Music, Sports and Art to the Han River

By Haps Staff

Seoul’s Han River parks will host a packed lineup of fall events from October 9 to 25, with everything from live music and food competitions to paper airplanes, outdoor fitness and art.

The Han River Fall Festival runs October 17 to 25 across seven parks and on the river itself. At Jamwon Hangang Park, visitors can try rhythm training, Pound Fit and sliding board workouts, join a simple cooking program using convenience-store ingredients, or watch free musical performances on October 17 and 18.

Food takes center stage at Ttukseom Hangang Park from October 23 to 25, when 20 young chef teams compete in a K-street food competition using regional Korean ingredients, cooking techniques and sauces.

Music fans can head to Seoraeseom Island at Banpo Hangang Park from October 9 to 11 for the Autumn Romance Picnic Concert. Performances will range from acoustic and jazz to classical music and Korean traditional crossover, accompanied by craft activities and a picnic food market.

Yeouido Hangang Park will host the Han River Paper Airplane Festival on October 10. Competitors will battle for the 16th championship in distance and flight-time categories, while demonstrations by experienced international competitors and hands-on activities will be available for visitors.

Art takes over Jamsil Hangang Park on October 17 with the Sagak Sagak Art Festival. Fourteen resident artist studios will participate in performances, interactive art quests, workshops and activities including mother-of-pearl crafts, Korean dance missions and cyanotype printing.

Families can also visit Gangseo Hangang Park on October 24 and 25, where the Forest Adventure program will feature zip lines, climbing activities, rope courses and outdoor relaxation areas.

With several major events taking place simultaneously, visitors are encouraged to use public transportation when traveling to the Han River parks.

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Haps Staff
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