Image: Big Hit Music
EntertainmentMusic

BTS Concert in October Changes Venue to Asiad Main Stadium

Haps Staff

The BTS concert set to take place on the 15th of next month to support the world expo 2030 Busan bid has been relocated to the Asiad Main Stadium in Yeonje District.

BTS, the goodwill ambassadors of World Expo 2030 Busan, will hold the concert for free to spread Busan and Korean Culture to the world.

The concert will also be screened live at the outdoor parking lot of the Busan Port International Passenger Terminal.

The concert still plans to have around 100,000 people, however, access will be much easier than at the previous location in Ilgwang.

Asiad Main Stadium holds 53,769 seats and has 72 entry and exit points.

Safety and logistical concerns forced the organizers to change the venue.

Haps Staff
Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

