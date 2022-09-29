“October Visit Busan Month” Offers Various Promotions and Discounts

The city of Busan and the Busan Tourism Organization set October as “Visit Busan Month” in connection with the BTS Concert “Yet To Come in BUSAN” event to pray for the 2030 Busan World Expo, and through various promotions, it plans to attract the attention of domestic and foreign tourists.

First of all, special discount coupons for accommodation and tourist facilities are provided to domestic and foreign tourists visiting Busan.

From 11 am on October 1st, discount coupons ranging from 30,000 won to 20,000 won for accommodations and 15,000 won to 10,000 won for leisure facilities will be provided through an online travel agency (여기어때) to promote the influx of tourists.

According to the city, foreign tourists entering Korea using a ticket to Busan are provided with a ‘tourism facility BIG5 ticket’ that allows them to use popular tourist facilities such as Lotte World Adventure, Songdo Marine Cable Car, and yachts for free.

From September 21, if you use flight ticket promotion products through the website banners of three airlines, Air Busan, Jeju Air, and Jin Air, you can receive a facility use ticket at the information hospitality desk on the 1st floor of Gimhae International Airport after entering the country. The period of use is from October 1st to December 15th.

In addition, in the downtown area of ​​Taiwan’s three major cities Taipei, Taichung, and Kaohsiung, not only the BTS concert, but also the Busan International Film Festival and Busan Fireworks Festival will be screened.

The Busan tourism portal Visit Busan and multilingual SNS channels introduce the BTS members’ Busan travel destinations in three courses — Bulletproof Course, Jimin Course, and Jeongguk Course — and provide goods through comment events, and on the day of the BTS concert, a Busan Tourism Promotion Center will be installed in the Asiad Main Stadium to promote tourist attractions and tourism brands and provide goods and bottled water to promote Busan.

In addition, it plans to hold a hospitality event for domestic and foreign tourists visiting Busan, such as installing a back wall at Gimhae Airport and Busan Station, which are gateway areas, and providing welcome goods.