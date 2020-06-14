Officetel Resident Being Investigated for Constantly Harassing the Building Manager

An apartment manager in Busan filed a complaint with the police on being harassed by a resident for nearly a year.

The Busan Haeundae Police announced that it is investigating a complaint filed by a Haeundae-gu officetel manager against a resident for threats of retaliation, obstruction of business, and assault, among other charges.

The building manager said the harassment started last year after a conflict over an issue with an elevator air conditioner.

A complaint was also filed last year and the resident was fined but since then the retaliation became worse and the manager is known to be receiving psychiatric treatment.

Last month an apartment manager in Seoul committed suicide after continued verbal abuse and threats from a resident.