NewsBusan News

Officetel Resident Being Investigated for Constantly Harassing the Building Manager

BeFM News

An apartment manager in Busan filed a complaint with the police on being harassed by a resident for nearly a year.

The Busan Haeundae Police announced that it is investigating a complaint filed by a Haeundae-gu officetel manager against a resident for threats of retaliation, obstruction of business, and assault, among other charges.

The building manager said the harassment started last year after a conflict over an issue with an elevator air conditioner.

A complaint was also filed last year and the resident was fined but since then the retaliation became worse and the manager is known to be receiving psychiatric treatment.

Last month an apartment manager in Seoul committed suicide after continued verbal abuse and threats from a resident.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

Traffic Deaths Down 20% From Last Year After Latest Crackdown

BeFM News -
According to Busan Police Agency, for three months since February, during its 100-day plan to reduce traffic accidents, there were 3,002 traffic accidents, down from 3,600 during the same period last year or a 16.6% decrease on-year.
Read more
Busan News

Three Arrested for Selling Illegal Drug They Said Could Treat COVID-19

BeFM News -
Police caught three people for illegally bringing into the country an antiviral drug with no import permit or clinical trials and selling them as a special drug to treat COVID-19.
Read more
Busan News

Up to 150mm of Rain Forecasted This Weekend in Busan and Southern Region

Haps Staff -
Heavy rains are expected this weekend around Busan, Ulsan, and Gyeongnam province.
Read more
Busan News

QR Code Registration Begins at High Risk Facilities in Busan

BeFM News -
In accordance with the government's quarantine guidelines for COVID-19, the QR code-based registration will be installed at eight types of high-risk facilities for the pandemic virus spread in Busan as well.
Read more
Busan News

“AI Korea 2020” to be Held in September in Busan

BeFM News -
An artificial intelligence (AI) exhibition and conference will be held in Busan, where smart cities and special blockchain projects are promoted.
Read more
Busan News

Highest Temperatures of The Year Recorded Yesterday, More Heat Expected Today

Haps Staff -
The highest temperatures of the year were recorded in Busan and the Gyeongnam region yesterday, with the heat expected to continue today.
Read more

The Latest

Busan IPark Continue to Struggle, Fall 3-1 in Gwangju

Busan IPark Tomas Marcantonio -
Busan IPark were defeated 3-1 by fellow newly-promoted club Gwangju FC on Saturday night in the K League 1.
Read more

Busan Coffee Show Hits BEXCO This Week

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Busan Coffee Show returns for its 10th installment this week at BEXCO. 
Read more

Busan Philharmonic Orchestra: The 564th Subscription Concert

Events Haps Staff -
The Busan Philarmonic Orchestra is holding its 564th Subscription Concert at the Busan Cultural Center this Friday evening.
Read more

Korea Destinations: Gimhae’s Lotte Water Park Opens

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
Gimhae’s Lotte Water Park opened on Saturday for the 2020 summer season.
Read more

Officetel Resident Being Investigated for Constantly Harassing the Building Manager

Busan News BeFM News -
An apartment manager in Busan filed a complaint with the police on being harassed by a resident for nearly a year. 
Read more

Companies Leading the Way in Supercar Buying in Korea

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
Sales of supercars in Korea have been on the rise though most purchases are not by individuals, but by companies.
Read more
Busan
broken clouds
27 ° C
27 °
27 °
44 %
3.1kmh
75 %
Mon
27 °
Tue
27 °
Wed
24 °
Thu
21 °
Fri
24 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea