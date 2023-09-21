Image: City of Busan
Official Song For 2024 Busan World Table Tennis Championships Released

The official theme song for the 2024 Busan World Table Tennis Championships, titled “Win For You,” was released on September 21, 2023.

It features actor Im Siwan and Winter from the girl group Espa (aespa) as performers, with sound production by SM Entertainment’s classical music label ‘SM Classics.’

The song incorporates ping pong ball sounds and orchestral elements, conveying a message of overcoming difficulties and moving forward with hope.

It will be played at the competition’s opening ceremony and throughout the event to encourage players and promote the championships.

Im Siwan and Winter have also been appointed as public relations ambassadors for the event, contributing to its promotion.

The Busan City Director of Culture and Sports expressed enthusiasm for the participation of Korean wave artists in creating the theme song.

The 2024 Busan World Table Tennis Championships will take place from February 16 to February 25, 2024, at BEXCO in Busan and serve as a qualification event for the 2024 Paris Olympics, with a significant international presence expected, including over 1,000 athletes and officials from more than 40 countries.

