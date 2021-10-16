NewsBusan News

Officials Considering a Limit to Nighttime Swimming at the City’s Beaches

BeFM News

Following a series of drowning accidents at night,  officials have been considering a measure to limit nighttime swimming.

However, there has been opposition from leisure clubs and related industries.

At a recent briefing of the 2021 Beach Operation Evaluation Report, the city of Busan discussed an ordinance to restrict entering into the water and doing marine leisure activities between 6 pm and 9 am when the beaches are closed during the summer operating beach season.

In response, interest clubs and related industry officials have immediately pushed back, saying that it is a short-sighted measure that hinders the development of domestic marine leisure.

Currently, marine leisure activities are allowed between 30 minutes before sunrise and 30 minutes after sunset.

A city official said, “The decision is not final and will be decided on after hearing from related agencies and marine leisure organizations.

 

