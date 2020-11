OFFSHORE KOREA 2020 will be held at BEXCO for three days from December 1-3.

The exhibition will be held with the purpose of overcoming recently intensified structural difficulties in the shipbuilding and marine industry and to reinforce the competitiveness of the offshore plant industry.

Event Information

Period: December 1 – 3, 2020

Venue: BEXCO

Hours of Operation: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m

Tickets: Free Admission with pre-registration

Website: www.okkorea.org