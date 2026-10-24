Oil Spill Near North Port Waterfront Park Prompts Coast Guard Cleanup
Image: Busan Coast Guard
Busan News

Oil Spill Near North Port Waterfront Park Prompts Coast Guard Cleanup

By Haps Staff

The Korea Coast Guard launched cleanup operations on Friday, October 23, after an oil spill was reported in waters near North Port Waterfront Park in Dong-gu.

According to the Busan Coast Guard, a citizen reported the spill at 12:32 p.m. in a waterway near the park’s camping area.

Authorities discovered an oil slick measuring approximately 10 meters wide and 30 meters long.

Four vessels were dispatched to the scene, including two coastal rescue boats from the Namhang and Yeongdo substations, a Coast Guard oil spill response vessel and a cleanup vessel operated by the Korea Marine Environment Management Corporation.

Response teams deployed oil-absorbent materials to remove pollutants from the water’s surface while working to prevent the slick from spreading into the waterfront park. Vessels were also used to help disperse the oil.

Cleanup operations continued throughout Friday afternoon.

Meanwhile, concerns were raised about Bukang-i, a marine animal that had been staying in the area near the spill. Bukang-i had reportedly not been spotted for more than eight hours after its last sighting at approximately 7:30 a.m.

Although speculation emerged that the animal may have moved into deeper water because of the pollution, authorities have not confirmed any connection between the spill and its disappearance from view.

The Coast Guard said its immediate priority was containing the pollution and preventing further contamination of the waterfront area.

An investigation into the source of the spill, the type and quantity of oil released, and the circumstances surrounding the incident will follow once cleanup operations are completed.

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Haps Staff
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