‘Okpo Battle First Victory Road’ to be Built on Geoje Island

Geoje City has selected the ‘Okpo Battle First Victory Road’ as a pilot project to construct a pilgrimage route to commemorate Admiral Yi Sun-sin’s first victory during the Japanese invasions of Korea.

With an investment of 5.6 billion won, the city aims to develop tourist resources associated with the Battle of Okpo.

The plan includes creating a VIP observatory in the Okpo Park area, a deck road along the coastal road, and enhancing the night view in the Turtle Ship Park area.

This initiative is part of Gyeongnam Province’s broader pilgrimage route construction project, covering five cities and counties, to build a tourism belt along the southern coast and celebrate Admiral Yi Sun-sin’s historical victories.