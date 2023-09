The annual Oktoberfest at Hurshimchung Brau at the Nongshim Hotel in Dongnae returns from October 12th – 14th this year.

Tickets for this year’s event are 30,000 won and include a souvenir mug and unlimited beer.

The event runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. with live music and special events from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Advanced reservations are available on the hotel’s homepage.