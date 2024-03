Ol’55 in the Kyungsung University district has announced a new Happy Hour promotion.

The new Happy Hours take place every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. with house beer and cocktails for 4,000 won.

Options include Budweiser, Capri, Red Rock, House Vodka, Gin, or Rum Mixes, or a glass of House Wine.