Image: Ol'55
Ol’55 Reopens With a New Tuesday Pizza Special

Haps Staff

Live music bar Ol’55 in Kyungsung has reopened with a new look and new menu options.

Mike Edmunds has come onboard ownership to team up with Kim Dong-ha to give Ol’55 a new fresh interior as well a new pizza menu to add to their live music venue.

They have also introduced a Tuesday New York-style homemade gourmet pizza special with five options available:

— Cheese/Pepperoni

— Combination

— White Feta Spinach

— Pesto Garden (Vegan)

Tuesday specials are 13,000 won for a pie on sale from the regular 15,000 won to 17,000 won.

Ol’55 is open from Tuesday through Saturday, currently from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Image: Ol’55

Haps Staff
