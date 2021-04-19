Ol’55 Reopens With a New Tuesday Pizza Special

Live music bar Ol’55 in Kyungsung has reopened with a new look and new menu options.
Mike Edmunds has come onboard ownership to team up with Kim Dong-ha to give Ol’55 a new fresh interior as well a new pizza menu to add to their live music venue.
They have also introduced a Tuesday New York-style homemade gourmet pizza special with five options available:
— Cheese/Pepperoni
— Combination
— White Feta Spinach
— Pesto Garden (Vegan)
Tuesday specials are 13,000 won for a pie on sale from the regular 15,000 won to 17,000 won.
Ol’55 is open from Tuesday through Saturday, currently from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.