Mark your calendars for Saturday, February 22, when the OLCB Latin-Jazz Quartet plays at Home in Haeundae for their second show of 2020.

Energetic, fun, and full of compelling improvisation… this band is for music lovers.

Gordon Baszali, Trumpet

Kyle Ohlson, Sax, Flute, Clarinet

Eguelson Legagneur, Percussion

Robert Coates, Fingerstyle Guitar

The show begins at 9 p.m.