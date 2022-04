17 years after closing, the old Busan-jin station is reborn as a new cultural space that encompasses children’s exhibitions, coffee culture, flea markets, and busking.

The “Cultural Plaza Citizen’s Madong”, which opened last week, is a two-story building with hosts a library, a one-person media studio, and a coffee museum.

The parking lot in the front of the building will be replaced with a lawn surface that will host busking performances and flea markets on Fridays and Saturdays.