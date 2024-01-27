Image: City of Busan
Busan News

Old Busanjin Station Reopens as Children’s Cultural Facility

By Haps Staff

Dong-gu Cultural Platform, situated at the old Busanjin Station, has unveiled its second-phase expansion, known as “In and Out.”

The 387.5 square meter facility, completed with a total project cost of 21.1 billion won, focuses on providing an engaging cultural space for children and families.

The diverse offerings include a children’s book reading space, a media art zone featuring world-famous paintings, a game zone for interactive screen-based activities, and a live sketch zone.

Outdoor spaces feature eco-friendly materials, with nostalgic play equipment like hopscotch and a snail game light gun.

The complex aims to invigorate the city center with cultural vitality, creating a new concept for children’s activities and cultural experiences.

The In and Out facility aligns with Busan’s broader initiative to establish comprehensive support facilities for children, with a total of 43 locations planned by 2026.

For further details and operational program information, visit the Deolak-narak platform at busan.go.kr/bschild.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

