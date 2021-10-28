Old Haeundae Station to Turn Into “Haeundae Atelier” Next Year

The old Haeundae Station will be reborn as a cultural space tentatively named “Haeundae Atelier” and reopened in January of next year.

Haeundae-gu signed an agreement with the Busan-Gyeongnam Headquarters of the Korea Railroad Corporation to operate a cultural space in one of the district’s most historical spaces.

Old Haeundae Station has been closed since 2013.

The new plans include turning the octagonal pavilion into an exhibition space with the two annex buildings becoming a youth start-up center and a complex seminar room.

Construction of the space is expected to begin next month after passing a detailed design service.

The area is also expected to get a makeover outside to turn the area into a park with the hopes of becoming a gateway between Haeridan-gil and Gunam-ro.