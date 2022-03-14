Image: Haeundae-gu
Old Haeundae Station Turns Into a Youth Art Space

Haps Staff

The old Haeundae Station, which has a 90-year history, has been transformed into a Youth Art Space.

Named “Haeundae Atelier Chick Chick Pok Pok”, the new cultural space will help entrepreneurs and young artists find a place with a multi-purpose exhibition hall with an open octagonal pavilion, a cultural hub space for young artists, and a seminar room.

The space had been empty since 2013 following the Donghae Nambu Line Double Track subway project.

Built in 1934, the new name combines “Haeundae Atelier” and “Chick Chick Pok Pok” which symbolizes the history of the station.

