Old Highway to be Transformed into Luge Park in Gangwon-do in August

One of the longest luge parks in the world is set to open this August in Gangwondo.

According to Korea Bizwire:

Hoengseong County in Gangwon Province plans to invest 2.7 billion won (US$2 million) to turn the old National Route 42 into an eco-friendly luge riding facility with a parking lot.

The new facility, scheduled for a grand opening this August, extends 2.4 kilometers in length and 12 meters in width, which qualifies as one of the world’s longest luge tracks.

The county plans to reuse old facilities, instead of building new ones, to set up the tracks to preserve the natural environment. Experts argue that it may become an important precedent for reusing old facilities.

The entrance fee will cost 15,000 won during the peak season. Visitors will receive a coupon worth 3,000 won that can be used only inside the county, which is expected to help the local economy.

