‘Old Jinju Station Railroad Site Regeneration Project’ Progressing Steadily

Jinju City’s ‘Old Jinju Station Railroad Site Regeneration Project’ is moving forward smoothly, transforming the area into a vibrant cultural hub.

This project, one of the city’s three major initiatives, aims to revitalize the city center and establish a center for culture and art.

The Railroad Culture Park, completed in June 2023, has quickly become a popular spot for residents.

The park’s development began in 2019 with a total cost of 48 billion won. This included purchasing railway corporation land, constructing the park, and remodeling the vehicle maintenance shed.

Now open to the public, the park hosts various cultural events throughout the year.

It features a multipurpose cultural facility, a community complex, and Maenggong Ecological Park, making it a year-round attraction.

The park includes a wide lawn, nature playground, outdoor exhibition yard, and mirror pond, providing leisure spaces for citizens. Additionally, around 10,000 trees and shrubs and about 200,000 wildflowers have been planted, ensuring the park’s beauty in every season.

The relocation and construction of the National Jinju Museum to the former Jinju Station railroad site is another significant component of the project, with completion targeted for 2027.

Initiated in partnership with the National Museum of Korea, the project has secured 20 billion won for site compensation. The new museum is designed to be a cultural, educational, and experiential space, enhancing its connection with the Railroad Culture Park.

Following an international design competition and the central investment review by the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, the basic and detailed designs are in progress. The opening ceremony for the museum’s relocation was held in June 2023, marking the start of detailed excavation work and signaling full-scale progress on the project.

The third phase of the project involves creating a cultural street with a project cost of 29.3 billion won.

This street will connect the bicycle path through the Jincheolryeong Tunnel in Gajwa-dong and the Namgang Riverside Multipurpose Cultural Center. The final phase includes an urban forest and a citizen’s plaza, providing restful spaces and linking the entire project area.

The ongoing regeneration project aims to rejuvenate the aging city center, attract tourists, and offer enhanced cultural and recreational facilities for citizens.