Old Jinju Station Reborn as ‘Ilho Plaza Jinju Station’

Jinju City held an opening ceremony on the 31st to open ‘Ilho Plaza Jinju Station’ as the remodeling of the old Jinju Station, which had been carried out since last August, was completed.

The name ‘Ilho Plaza Jinju Station’ was given to express the historical fact that the old Jinju Station was located in the traffic plaza No. 1 urban planning facility in 1968.

The opening ceremony was held in a simple manner with the attendance of about 50 people including Mayor Jo Gyu-il, lawmakers, provincial councilors, city councilors, heads of local community groups, and villagers.

The old Jinju Station remodeling project was part of the railway site regeneration project, one of the 3 major projects of the 7th Bugangjinju by the public election.

The station has been remodeled to maintain the shape of the old Jinju Station by restoring the original exterior and improving the insulation performance of the walls and roof.

An exhibition space will be installed inside and operated as a unique exhibition hall in Jinju Bay, where permanent exhibitions related to the old Jinju Station and various special exhibitions will be held.

The permanent exhibition is ‘Gyeongjeon Line and Jinju Station’, where you can see the history of the Gyeongjeon Line and the old Jinju Station, the ‘Railway Aptitude Test’ experience facility, station staff uniforms, photos, and relics from the old Jinju Station.

Through the permanent exhibition of ‘Ilho Plaza Jinju Station’, the city makes it possible to feel the traces of the past and the old sensibility by sharing railroad-related records, and through special exhibitions, various cultural and artistic works are presented quarterly with themes according to the times and circumstances. It is also expected to become a new landmark in Jinju along with the ‘Jinju Centennial Cultural Park’ to be built in the future.

An official from Jinju City said, “In the future, Ilho Plaza Jinju Station will host various exhibitions befitting Jinju, the city of culture and art.