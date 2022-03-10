Old railway in Mangyeong-dong, Jinju City, Reborn as a ‘Street of Hope’

Jinju City held a completion ceremony on the 10th after completing the project to create the Street of Hope using the old railroad tracks in Mangyeong-dong.

The completion ceremony was held in a simple manner, observing the COVID-19 quarantine rules, in the presence of 50 people, including Mayor Jo Gyu-il, the railway site regeneration project promotion committee, heads of local community groups, and residents.

The street creation project of Somang purchased the railway site with a total project cost of KRW 4.95 billion in the section of the abandoned railway site of 450m from the old Mangyeong Underpass to the Knowledge Industry Center, and started construction in November 2020 and completed the landscape lighting installation work in February of this year.

Street of Hope is a space for reliving and reminiscing past memories by preserving some of the existing railroad facilities and partially restoring the railroad tracks.

In all sections of the Street of Hope, shelters and benches are installed, and various trees and plants are planted to provide a resting space and a place to enjoy the outdoors.

The city expects that the Street of Hope created on the old railroad track in Mangyeong-dong will help transform the area which suffered from illegal cultivation and garbage dumping.