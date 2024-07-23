‘ON Sancheong Light Festival in Summer’ to be Held in Sancheong-gun

Sancheong-gun will hold the ‘ON Sancheong Light Festival in Summer’ at Josan Park in Sancheong-eup on July 26 and 27.

This festival aims to provide night-time entertainment for residents. The event, themed ‘5 Nights, Satisfying the Five Senses,’ features five main attractions: night view, night food, night market, night story, and night entertainment.

Attendees can enjoy landscape lighting, food stalls, flea markets, stage performances, and various experience programs.

Highlights include a photo zone, food truck zone, children’s play area, and special events like ‘Sancheong Byeolgok’ for local youth and artists, ‘DJ Ttanttara Family,’ and recreational games such as K-POP cover dances.

The festival kicks off on the 26th with the ‘2025 Sancheong Visit Year Declaration Ceremony,’ positioning Sancheong as a leading wellness tourism city.

The opening concert, ‘Welcome to Sancheong,’ will feature fusion Korean traditional music by Granada and a performance by singer Lyn.

On the 27th, singer Ahn Sung-hoon will perform, followed by an exciting collaboration between Cyber Burger and K-POP cover dances.