On-Site Inspections Taking Place Ahead of Tomorrow’s Elections

A day ahead of the April 7 mayoral by-elections, the Ministry of Interior and Safety will visit the 5th voting station in Gaya 1-dong and make final checks.

The on-site inspection will be accompanied by the head of the ministry’s Local Decentralization Bureau, Park Seong-ho, the acting mayor of Busan, Lee Byung-jin, and the district mayor of Busanjin-gu, Seo Eun-sook.

The ministry will thoroughly check signs for social-distancing regulations and virus prevention supplies as well as the voting procedure for self-quarantine subjects, among others.

