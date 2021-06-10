On the Border Reopens in Seomyeon

Mexican restaurant On the Border has reopened in Seomyeon months after it closed down.

Located at Samjung Tower, the restaurant has moved to the 6th floor from the previous location on the second floor with a much smaller location and a trimmed-down menu.

On the Border made its debut in Busan in July, 2019 before closing for renewal for the past several months.

On the Border Hours: (Not including current 10 p.m. closure times)

11 am – 10 p.m. Last Order 9:30 pm, Sunday – Thursday

11 am – 10:30 p.m. Last Order 10 pm, Friday and Saturday