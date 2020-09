BeFM radio’s morning show “On the Road Busan” is holding a special “Christmas in Autumn” event for listeners this week.

Test your knowledge and win some delicious treats every day this week from 9:05 am to 11 am with host Laura McLuckie.

You can listen to BeFM at 90.5FM in Busan and 103.3FM from Gimhae and Gijang areas, as well as online.

