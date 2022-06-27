One Dead After Apartment Fire in Haeundae

A fire broke out from an apartment in Jaesong-dong in Haeundae District at around 4:30 am Monday morning. One woman in her 50s died while receiving treatment for serious injuries while her husband and daughter in her 20s have yet to regain consciousness.

Fire authorities extinguished the fire in about 30 minutes and have estimated about 13 million won in property damage.

A police official said that officials suspect electrical factors may have started the fire and are looking into the exact cause.