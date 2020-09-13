NewsBusan News

One Injured in Elevator Crash at 63-Floor BIFC

Haps Staff

One man was injured at the 63-floor BIFC Building when the elevator suddenly dropped from the 36th floor to the 20th.

According to the Busan Fire and Disaster Headquarters, the elevator suddenly dropped 16 floors at 3:28 pm last Thursday in BIFC Building 3.

Office workers in the building said they heard a “thumping” sound that could be heard throughout the building.

The injured man, an employee of the BIFC, was then stuck in the elevator for 20 minutes.

After being rescued, he was transferred to a nearby hospital for leg pain.

