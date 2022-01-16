Events

Online: 2022 Korea Grand Sale

Haps Staff

Don’t miss your chance to find great deals during one of the largest shopping events each year.

The Korea Grand Sale, a shopping tourism festival for foreign tourists offers specials from various participating companies, hotels, duty-free shops, department stores, and theme parks which aims to offer great discounts and cultural performances for visitors.

This year’s event, however, will bring Korea to the world by hosting the event only online.

Local businesses will offer steep discounts as part of the discount event.

The event runs until February 28.

For more details, please refer to the official website of Korea at en.koreagrandsale.co.kr

