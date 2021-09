The Busan Beauty & Cosmetics Sale Festival will be held online for Chuseok from the 8th to the 13th.

During the event, about 70 products from 23 major cosmetic companies in Busan are provided to consumers at a discount of up to 70% through the company’s own shopping mall linked to the event website, and comments on the website and social network services such as Instagram and Facebook.

You can check out what’s for sale on the event’s webpage here.

The site, however, is only in Korean.