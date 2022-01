The Busan Beauty & Cosmetics Sale Festival will be held online from today through January 24th featuring great sales of up to 70% on items.

27 representative cosmetic companies in Busan will participate in this event hosted by Busan City and co-hosted by Busan Techno Park and the Busan Cosmetic Industry Association.

You can check out what’s for sale on the event’s webpage here.

The site, however, is only in Korean.