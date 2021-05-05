NewsBusan News

Online Busan One Asia Festival Kicks Off Today

BeFM News

The Busan One Asia Festival (BOF) will kick off from today.

The event was postponed last year due to COVID-19 but will be held mostly online this year.

There will be BOF Land, where fans can enjoy customized content, meet with celebrities online, and watch performances.

On the first day of the festival, starting with GOD member Park Joon-hyung’s talk concert on the 6th, composer Don Spike’s cook room (cooking broadcast) will be held on the 7th, and all AOA members and YouTuber Cho-Ah’s’s DIY hand-made experience content will be held online on the 8th.

 

