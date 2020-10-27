Online Event: 2020 Asian Business Angel Forum (ABAF)

Asia Business Angel Forum (ABAF) started in 2010 to share angel investment strategies and global investment trends in Asian countries and to expand angel investment.
Regarding the COVID-19 situation, the event this time will be broadcast online live through Youtube.
Event Information
Date & Time: October 28, 2020, 13:00 – 17:00 (Korea Local Time)
Venue: Paradise Hotel Busan
Countries : Korea, Australia, China, India, New Zealand, Singapore, Sri Lanka
Participants: ABAF representatives and investors, startups from each country
Website: asianbusinessangelforum.godaddysites.com/
An Online Live YouTube link will be sent to pre-registered participants on the day of the event