Online Event: 2020 Asian Business Angel Forum (ABAF)

Asia Business Angel Forum (ABAF) started in 2010 to share angel investment strategies and global investment trends in Asian countries and to expand angel investment.

Regarding the COVID-19 situation, the event this time will be broadcast online live through Youtube.

Event Information

Date & Time: October 28, 2020, 13:00 – 17:00 (Korea Local Time)

Venue: Paradise Hotel Busan

Countries : Korea, Australia, China, India, New Zealand, Singapore, Sri Lanka

Participants: ABAF representatives and investors, startups from each country

Website: asianbusinessangelforum.godaddysites.com/

An Online Live YouTube link will be sent to pre-registered participants on the day of the event

Online Event: 2020 Asian Business Angel Forum (ABAF)

Events Haps Staff -
Asia Business Angel Forum (ABAF) started in 2010 to share angel investment strategies and global investment trends in Asian countries and to expand angel investment.
Read more

아시아 비즈니스 엔젤포럼 부산 개최… 아시아 7개국 참여

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시 중소벤처기업부, 부산테크노파크, 한국엔젤투자협회와 함께 10월 28일 오후 1시부터 부산 파라다이스호텔에서 스타트업 엔젤투자를 위한 국제행사 2020 아시아 비즈니스 엔젤포럼(이하 ABAF)과 부산 창업기업 TIPS 선정을 위한 투자설명회 TIPS IR in Busan(이하 TIPS IR)을 온·오프라인으로 동시 개최한다고 밝혔다.
Read more
Travel

