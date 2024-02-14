Dine & Drink

Online Food Deliveries Declining Due to High Prices as Online Grocery Shopping Booms

By Haps Staff

The online food delivery market in South Korea experienced its first-ever decline in 2023, as wallets tightened and delivery fees skyrocketed.

Transactions dipped 0.6% compared to the previous year, reaching 26.4 trillion won. Analysts point to the return of dine-in options as social distancing restrictions eased and hefty delivery fees, which sometimes exceeded 7,000 won per order.

With inflation biting and interest rates rising, consumers grew increasingly sensitive to delivery costs, further dampening the market’s appetite. Statistics Korea data revealed that the maximum restaurant delivery fee per meal reached 7,000 won in December 2023, adding a significant burden to already stretched budgets.

However, not all online food transactions suffered.

Online grocery orders continued to flourish, surging 13% to a record 40.7 trillion won in 2023.

This growth reflects the lasting impact of the pandemic on shopping habits, with consumers embracing contactless convenience. Notably, mobile devices accounted for a staggering 75% of all online grocery purchases last year.

This contrasting trend presents a challenge for online food delivery platforms which must address concerns about high fees and explore innovative solutions, such as self-pickup options, to win back customers.

Haps Staff
Haps Staff

