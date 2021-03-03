Online K-Pop Event Concert Hall to Open in Seoul

The Korean Creative Content Agency together with the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism plans to open a K-Pop concert hall specifically for producing online events.

The new venue will be built by renovating K-art Hall located at Olympic Park in Seoul.

New facilities will include state-of-the-art recording and producing equipment with a server built for real-time streaming.

The move is expected to help indie and smaller bands and entertainment agencies looking to promote their content online when it opens this October.