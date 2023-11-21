Events

Online Lectures for International Students

By Haps Staff

Are you an international student looking for work in Korea? Don’t miss these valuable resources!

On November 27 and 29, the Busan International Students Support Center (BISSC) and Itdaa, a career mentoring service provider, will host online lectures for international students in Busan. The talks will benefit international students looking to enter the Korean job market.

Each presentation can be accessed via a link sent through KakaoTalk. On Nov. 27, Suhyun Kim, Early in Career Recruiting Lead for Johnson & Johnson, will provide advice on how to craft an attractive resume.

On Nov. 29, Sangyong Choi of CJ Humanville HRD (CJ Corporation) will share insights and strategies to use when interviewing for jobs. He will also provide model answers for frequently asked interview questions.

Each lecture will be delivered in Korean. However, the Q&A section after each session will be available in both Korean and English.

The lectures are open to international students and foreign nationals who’ve graduated from a university based in Busan. Each session can accommodate up to 150 participants. Use the Google Form below to join the event. Registration will close at 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 26.

After each talk, audience members will be invited to complete a satisfaction survey. The first 25 submissions will receive a coffee gift certificate.

For inquiries, contact the email address below.

Online Job interview Lecture for international students in Busan, Nov. 27 and 29

Reservation

Resume lecture

Interview lecture

Inquiry

Kakao talk Open chat room: https://open.kakao.com/o/gzcN6hme (CODE: BISSC)

Email: [email protected]

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Singing Mother Earth

Gamers Night

Busan Independent Film Festival

Busan Philharmonic Orchestra: The 605th Subscription Concert

2023 Kimchi Sharing Festival of Love

Canadian Film Festival

The Latest

First Bed Bugs Case Found in Busan

Floating Marine Park to be Built in Geoje

2023 Busan International Tea & Craft Fair Begins Thursday

Korea Destinations: Namhae’s Pyeonbaek Recreational Forest

Busan Museum Holding Special November Culture Performance

Busan Home Living and Household Goods Exhibition Taking Place at BEXCO From Thursday

Busan
clear sky
6 ° C
6 °
6 °
87 %
0.5kmh
0 %
Tue
12 °
Wed
17 °
Thu
18 °
Fri
6 °
Sat
7 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 