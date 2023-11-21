Are you an international student looking for work in Korea? Don’t miss these valuable resources!

On November 27 and 29, the Busan International Students Support Center (BISSC) and Itdaa, a career mentoring service provider, will host online lectures for international students in Busan. The talks will benefit international students looking to enter the Korean job market.

Each presentation can be accessed via a link sent through KakaoTalk. On Nov. 27, Suhyun Kim, Early in Career Recruiting Lead for Johnson & Johnson, will provide advice on how to craft an attractive resume.

On Nov. 29, Sangyong Choi of CJ Humanville HRD (CJ Corporation) will share insights and strategies to use when interviewing for jobs. He will also provide model answers for frequently asked interview questions.

Each lecture will be delivered in Korean. However, the Q&A section after each session will be available in both Korean and English.

The lectures are open to international students and foreign nationals who’ve graduated from a university based in Busan. Each session can accommodate up to 150 participants. Use the Google Form below to join the event. Registration will close at 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 26.

After each talk, audience members will be invited to complete a satisfaction survey. The first 25 submissions will receive a coffee gift certificate.

For inquiries, contact the email address below.

Kakao talk Open chat room: https://open.kakao.com/o/gzcN6hme (CODE: BISSC)

Email: [email protected]