Online: Strauss’s Eine Alpensinfonie by Busan Philharmonic Orchestra

Haps Staff

Catch a performance of Strauss’s Eine Alpensinfonie by the Busan Philharmonic Orchestra.

Haps Staff
Events

The Revolution Is Urban

Haps Staff -
Artists Kim Seongyoul, Kim Yoojin & Kim Byungchan, Ahn Yongdae, Yeo Changho, Lee Wonyoung, Won Hosung, Woo Shinkoo, Lee Kichul, Lee Sungho, and Pyo Eungseok feature at this exhibition which lasts through April 11, 2021.
Events

The Society of Individuals

Haps Staff -
Artists Song Sejin, Harun Farocki, Michael Mandiberg, Ryu Sungsil, Seo Pyoungjoo, Son Hyekyung, and Lee Woosung exhibit their work until May 2, 2021.
Events

Krzysztof Kieślowski & Michael Haneke Film Retrospective

Haps Staff -
Considered two of Eastern Europe's most important directors, check out a series of great films being screened at the Busan Cinema Center until February 14th.
Events

Vietnam, the Sea and Ships on Display Exhibit Ends January 31

Dynamic Busan Staff -
A free exhibition titled "Viet Nam, Bien, Thuyen: The Ships through the Living Together Vietnamese Sea" [sic] is ongoing at the Korea National Maritime Museum until Jan. 31. 
Events

Busan National Gugak Center 2021 Saturday Performances

Haps Staff -
The Busan National Gugak Center plans to perform a total of 19 performances on select Saturdays until June 19th.
Events

Jacques Rozier & Guillaume Brac Film Retrospective

Haps Staff -
A film retrospective from French directors Jacques Rozier & Guillaume Brac is taking place at the Busan Cinema Center until January 31.
Restaurant and Cafe Closing Hours Extended From Today

Haps Staff -
According to the government’s social distancing adjustment plan which came into effect at midnight today, restaurants and cafes around the city can extend their closing times until 10 p.m., one hour later than usual.
What Are The Most Popular Import Cars Sold in Korea?

Haps Staff -
German automobiles dominated in early sales in Korea in 2021, with Mercedes Benz, BMW, Audi, and Volkswagon taking the top four spots in sales.
City of Busan Selects Busan Citizen’s Park as the First COVID-19 Vaccination Center

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan announced that it has selected 'Busan Citizen's Park Love House' in Busanjin-gu as the city's Number 1 COVID-19 Vaccination Center' scheduled to open in March.
What’s On in Busan: February 8 – February 14

Haps Staff -
Here is what's going on around the city this week.
Busan Destinations: Dongcheon Ginkgo Tree Street

Dynamic Busan Staff -
Ginkgo trees serve as a natural separation between Jeonpo-dong (neighborhood) and Seomyeon along this busy street. In total, 740 meters encompass Dongcheon Ginkgo Tree Street, which begins at the Seomyeon NC Department Store and ends at Gyeongnam Technical High School.
Haps Staff -
Restaurant and Cafe Closing Hours Extended From Today

Haps Staff -
According to the government’s social distancing adjustment plan which came into effect at midnight today, restaurants and cafes around the city can extend their closing times until 10 p.m., one hour later than usual.
McQueen’s Offering a Strawberry Afternoon Tea Set for Two

Haps Staff -
Located on the top floor of the Ananti Hilton hotel, McQueen’s Lounge features panoramic sea views and a Strawberry Afternoon Tea Set for two.
Johnny Rockets February Specials

Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets introduces its monthly special.
McDonald’s Korea Offering Up Two New Meat Chili Burgers

Haps Staff -
McDonald's Korea has introduced two new chili burgers to its menu.
