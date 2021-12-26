The Busan Women’s Center will hold the 2021 online student art exhibition ‘Expectation and Hope’ until the 31st.

This exhibition will be held online using 3D virtual reality to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Visitors can appreciate 65 student works such as One Piece, Spring Hooded Jumper (clothing), and auspicious documents (Korean papercraft), as well as one special exhibition piece by Instructor Jeong Gye-hwa, a master of Korean paper crafts in Busan.

In particular, 13 works of Gyubang Craft students who have won excellent awards at the Unification Cultural Festival and the Korea Art Competition will be exhibited in this exhibition, adding to the fun of viewing.

The 2021 Unification Culture Festival Prime Minister Award winner Hwang Jin-sil’s ‘Rockpojagi’ and 2021 Unification Cultural Festival Excellence Award winner Jeong Kyung-jin’s ‘Five Bangsac Composition’ are representative examples.

Anyone can participate in this exhibition, and visit the website dedicated to the exhibition or the website of the Women’s Center.