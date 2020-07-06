NewsBusan News

Only 6,111 Foreigners Came Into Korea in May, Down 99.5% From 2019

Data showed tourist arrivals in South Korea nose-dived 99.5 percent in May due to global travel restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The data from the state-run Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) showed a mere 6,111 foreign tourists visited South Korea in May, compared with over 1.23 million a year earlier.

The figure was up slightly from 5,135 in April but was down sharply from about 31,500 in March, nearly 504,000 in February and 1.03 million in January.

In particular, it was less than half the 12,864 crew members of flights and ships, who arrived in the country in May.

BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Travel

