ONYX Radiance – The Science Behind the Wellbeing

Would you believe someone if they told you that a pillowcase could take care of your well-being? The very idea sounds too strange to be true. But ONYX Radiance, a one-of-a-kind company, has been known to use science to develop such a technology.

The Company

Once the ONYX Radiance company was established in Israel in 2015, its journey to success was not always smooth sailing, and its story can be told in terms of a thousand small successes rather than huge, widely publicized milestones and achievements. During the initial stage, simply getting a beauty expert to look at the business, or a healthcare specialist to try a product, was a massive accomplishment. This gradual process of educating potential customers about smart antibacterial textiles and making grassroots connections with opinion leaders was slow, but in the end, it enabled the company to build solid foundations.

As a result, ONYX has been able to benefit from steady momentum that has grown from local word of mouth to recommendations on major international platforms, media attention, and increased interest in the company’s offering.

It is often expected that the most memorable moments of a company will be witnessing the “birth” of your product – holding a real and tangible item in your hands and then successfully selling it to customers around the globe. However, for the ONYX Radiance team, the most incredible milestones have come from customers and their profound responses. Hearing and seeing real-life stories from real people whose lives have benefited from ONYX products was very moving, as they explained the ways in which an ONYX Radiance product had dramatically improved their wellbeing. Suddenly, someone who had suffered from endless skin irritations was experiencing complete relief and a visible reduction in blemishes, without needing to use intensive drugs or creams.

In addition, customers who had purchased the products only for their skin benefits started to report other health-related improvements, ranging from better sleep quality, through reduced allergies, migraines, and congestion, to less hair loss!

“ONYX Radiance has begun studies aiming to research the science behind these potential extra benefits, including a clinical trial at a world-renowned Tel Aviv hospital that is examining the acne-healing effects of the ONYX Radiance zinc-infused pillowcase.”

The Products and Services

ONYX Radiance is pioneering the use of next-generation smart textiles infused with minerals that are known for their purifying antibacterial properties. Textiles by themselves are nothing new – we all wear and use fabrics around the clock, including clothes and bed linens – but ONYX Radiance smart textiles directly impart natural therapeutic benefits to the skin.

There’s no need to apply creams or wear extra layers. ONYX Radiance products enable people to enhance their skin’s health and general well-being through items they already use, like pillowcases, shirts, headscarves, hijabs, and advanced antiviral face masks.

The difference lies in unique complexes containing “natural antibiotics” like zinc and silver ions, which naturally eliminate damaging microorganisms, including bacteria, fungi, and viruses. By neutralizing these harmful agents, ONYX Radiance textiles help to alleviate many common skin conditions (acne, dermatitis/eczema, psoriasis, seborrhea, etc.) while also promoting clearer, fresher skin.

Of course, ONYX Radiance textiles also offer premium quality for optimal comfort. Based on 100% elite cotton (500 thread count), all products are certified under the OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 as well as ISO manufacturing standards.

The ONYX Radiance vision and mission are to bring smart textiles to households worldwide while helping to prevent and reduce the harmful effects of microorganisms and improve quality of life around the globe through using its unique and innovative products.

“We hope to continue educating people throughout the world, raising awareness of smart antibacterial fabrics so that everyone everywhere understands the immense influence that natural and therapeutic minerals have on improving our skin, hair, and overall health and wellbeing.”

After all, textiles are something that all people use, and smart textiles can impart a world of benefits while people go about their daily lives and even while they sleep. Additionally, the original expectation of ONYX products was primarily that they would be helpful for skin concerns, as their benefits for overall health and well-being had not been widely studied.

However, the company started getting feedback from clients who had purchased their pillowcases with the simple hope of gaining clearer skin, saying that they were experiencing lessened allergies, migraines, improved breathing, better sleep, less hair loss, and so on.

As a result, ONYX’s current mission is to investigate these other potential benefits and hopefully pass them on to others by participating in clinical trials.

Galia Hirsch – Leading the Way

Galia Hirsch is the CEO and founder of ONYX Radiance. Galia has always had a particular interest in fields related to health and wellbeing. Although she now has a remarkable company revolving around beauty, health, and wellbeing, Galia’s initial interest was devoted to Special Education, in which she holds a B.A., and she has also studied psychology and couples counseling.

Once Galia had her children, her main responsibility shifted to being a mother, which was of paramount importance to her at that point in her life. When her children left home and entered the business world themselves, she allowed herself to start thinking about her own business ambitions in the health and wellbeing field, leading her to the remarkable product she has now created, ONYX Radiance. It is thanks to Galia’s strong work ethic and perseverance that ONYX Radiance is where it stands today as a leading representative in the beauty and smart textile industry.

As Galia says, “Perseverance is the most crucial attribute a business leader can possess, in my opinion. Even if you have the most amazing product or service in the world, it won’t matter if you don’t make the most of every minute and devote yourself completely to your objective.”