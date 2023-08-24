Open Air Outdoor Performances to Take Place in Gimhae

The city of Gimhae is set to treat its citizens to a series of open-air outdoor performances every Saturday for ten weeks, from August 26th to November 4th.

Dubbed “Kimtozzle,” this initiative aims to deliver performances featuring a blend of popular artists and local talents.

The Mugye Youth School Social Cooperative, selected as the hosting organization via a public contest, is dedicated to fostering a cultural and artistic haven for young people, all under the banner of “cultivating happiness through culture” in the community.

The performances will unfold over four weeks at Yeonji Park (August 26th to September 16th), three weeks at the Yulhacheon Park Outdoor Theater (September 23rd to October 14th), and three weeks at Jinyeongsa Park (October 21st to November 4th), with each week bringing a fresh show.

Starting at 6 pm until September 2nd, the performances will shift to a 4 pm start time from September 9th to November 4th, each lasting approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Expect a diverse range of acts, including K-POP dance, rock bands, acoustic sets, Korean traditional music, magic, and a cappella, with a total of 20 talented teams taking the stage.