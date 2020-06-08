Open Call For 2020 Busan Biennale Audio Book Project: Voices of Busan

Busan Biennale 2020, which will be held from September 5th to November 8th, 2020, is looking for 20 unique voices to narrate this year’s audiobook.

“Words at an Exhibition” is an exhibition in ten chapters and five poems and featured stories and poems are commissioned works written by writers and poet invited to Busan Biennale 2020 and will be published into a book.

With their hope to share with a broad spectrum of audience and invite the audience into the work, they would like to record the stories with the voices of Busan citizens or current residents in Busan.

The application deadline is June 18th.

BeFM English Radio and the Busan Biennale signed a memorandum of understanding on June 1 where BeFM will help promote and create the audiobooks.

How to Join

Eligibility: Busan citizens or current foreign residents living in Busan who is over 18

Application Deadline: June 18, 2020

Number of voices: 20 (10 Korean, 10 English)

Application: Apply online

Format of submission: MP3 or WAV file

Participation Benefits: Honorarium (100,000 won), Certificate of Project Participation, two entry tickets to Busan Biennale 2020 (value: 24,000 won), each copy of Busan Biennale 2020 Book and Catalog (participants will be credited in the catalog)

Image by Rudy and Peter Skitterians from Pixabay