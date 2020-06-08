Arts & Culture

Open Call For 2020 Busan Biennale Audio Book Project: Voices of Busan

Haps Staff

Busan Biennale 2020, which will be held from September 5th to November 8th, 2020, is looking for 20 unique voices to narrate this year’s audiobook.

“Words at an Exhibition” is an exhibition in ten chapters and five poems and featured stories and poems are commissioned works written by writers and poet invited to Busan Biennale 2020 and will be published into a book.

With their hope to share with a broad spectrum of audience and invite the audience into the work, they would like to record the stories with the voices of Busan citizens or current residents in Busan.

The application deadline is June 18th.

BeFM English Radio and the Busan Biennale signed a memorandum of understanding on June 1 where BeFM will help promote and create the audiobooks.

How to Join

Eligibility: Busan citizens or current foreign residents living in Busan who is over 18

Application Deadline: June 18, 2020

Number of voices: 20 (10 Korean, 10 English)

Application: Apply online

Format of submission: MP3 or WAV file

Participation Benefits: Honorarium (100,000 won), Certificate of Project Participation, two entry tickets to Busan Biennale 2020 (value: 24,000 won), each copy of Busan Biennale 2020 Book and Catalog (participants will be credited in the catalog)

Image by Rudy and Peter Skitterians from Pixabay 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: June 8 – June 14

Haps Staff -
Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more
Arts & Culture

ASEAN Culture House Seeking Participants for 2020 ASEAN-Korea Futurist Network

BeFM News -
The ASEAN Cultural House, run by the Korea Foundation, announced that it is looking for 25 ASEAN-Korea Futurist (AKF) and AKF students to participate in the 2020 ASEAN-Korea Futurist Network.
Read more
Arts & Culture

BeFM and Busan Biennale Sign MOU To Collaborate at This Year’s Event

BeFM News -
BeFM English Radio and the Busan Biennale signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) Monday afternoon at BeFM. 
Read more
Arts & Culture

Wednesday Performance of Korean Traditional Music & Dance

Haps Staff -
The Busan National Gugak Center presents its Wednesday performance series of Korean Traditional Music and Dance.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: June 1 – June 7

Haps Staff -
Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.
Read more

The Latest

Forestella to Perform in Busan July 18th

Music Haps Staff -
Crossover quartet Forestella is set to perform in Busan on July 18th as part of their Nella Fantasia tour.
Read more

Korea Destinations: Caribbean Bay Water Park Partially Opens

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
Caribbean Bay, the nation's most popular water park, has opened for the season with social distancing measures in order. Located in Yongin just south of...
Read more

Open Call For 2020 Busan Biennale Audio Book Project: Voices of Busan

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Busan Biennale 2020, which will be held from September 5th to November 8th, 2020, is looking for 20 unique voices to narrate this year's audiobook.
Read more

Highest Temperatures of The Year Recorded Yesterday, More Heat Expected Today

Busan News Haps Staff -
The highest temperatures of the year were recorded in Busan and the Gyeongnam region yesterday, with the heat expected to continue today.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Doongbonae Dwaeji Kalbi in KSU

Dine & Drink Sia Lee -
Located on the back streets of the Kyungsung University district, Doongbonae Dwaeji Kalbi has been a mainstay of the area offering tasty, affordable Korean bbq since 1992.
Read more

Hana Bank 2020 Busan World Table Tennis Championships to Be Postponed Until 2021

Sports News Haps Staff -
The Hana Bank 2020 Busan World Table Tennis Championships will be postponed once again, the third time it has done so.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
16 ° C
16 °
16 °
55 %
1.5kmh
0 %
Mon
21 °
Tue
26 °
Wed
25 °
Thu
23 °
Fri
22 °

Dine & Drink

Eat Like a Local: Doongbonae Dwaeji Kalbi in KSU

Dine & Drink Sia Lee -
Located on the back streets of the Kyungsung University district, Doongbonae Dwaeji Kalbi has been a mainstay of the area offering tasty, affordable Korean bbq since 1992.
Read more

Two Bingsu Delights this Summer at Nongshim Hotel’s ‘The Lounge”

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Hotel Nongshim’s first-floor eatery “The Lounge” is offering tasty treats to cool you down from the summer heat.
Read more

Meat Prices Continue to Rise in Korea

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Customers at meat restaurants and grocery stores are noticing an increase in meat prices across the nation.
Read more

Galmegi PNU Whipping Up Pulled Pork Sandwiches This Friday Night

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Galmegi PNU continues its delicious specialty offerings this Friday night with a special pulled pork sandwich.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea