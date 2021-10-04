Open Talk “Filmmaking and Drama Making” Schedule

The 26th Busan International Film Festival has prepared an Open Talk with the most sought-after directors of this generation: Chang Hang Jun, Kim Seonghun, and Han Junhee.

The Filmmaking and Drama Making Open Talk, which will be held on Wednesday, October 13 at 5:30 p.m., invites three directors, Chang Hang Jun, Kim Seonghun, and Han Junhee, to share their experiences in the evolving production environment and the creative process for their films with the audience.

Chang Hang Jun directed the film Forgotten (2017) and the drama Sign (2011), and has recently been attracting much popularity by appearing in various TV shows such as Crime Trivia (2021) and seasons 1 and 2 of The Story of the Day When the Tail Was Bitten, also known as Kkokkomu.

Director Kim Seonghun has received recognition for his outstanding directing in the films A Hard Day (2014) and Tunnel (2016) and was the front runner of the popularity of K-Contents with the success of his Netflix Original Series, which gave rise to a worldwide K-Zombie drama trend.

Director Han Junhee, who caught the Cannes Film Festival’s attention with his debut film, Chinatown (2015), has recently made a name for himself as a drama series director, with the release of his six-episode Netflix Original Series, D.P. (2021), which follows the story of an army unit whose assignment is to capture army deserters.

The Filmmaking and Drama Making Open Talk is raising the expectations of many and is intended to respond to the audience’s curiosity through discussions on subjects such as the creative drive, storytelling in the production process, audiovisual expression, and much more.

The Filmmaking and Drama Making Open Talk will be held at the BIFFXGENESIS Outdoor Stage. Admission is free and on a first-come, first-served basis. Ticket reservation is not required, as long as COVID-19 guidelines are upheld and precautions such as mobile check-in and thermal screening are taken. This event will also be broadcast live on BIFF’s official YouTube channel.