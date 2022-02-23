Opening Ceremony for “1876 Busan” Held

The city of Busan and local public institutions are stepping up to support technology startups in the shipping and port industry.

Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon met with the Busan Port Authority, Korea Maritime Promotion Agency, and Korea Startup Forum at the shipping and port industry technology startup support platform 1876 Busan located in Choryang-dong, Dong-gu, at 10 am yesterday announcing that they had signed a business agreement to support start-ups.

This agreement was prepared to create new jobs in the shipping and port industry through start-ups, paying attention to the fact that the city implements various start-up support policies every year, but there is no separate start-up support project specialized for the shipping and port industry.

The main contents of the agreement include the promotion of joint projects to revitalize maritime and port industry technology startups, facilitating a startup ecosystem through linkage with public institutions, industries, and universities, and 1876 Busan operation and joint cooperation.

1876 ​​Busan is where the Busan Port Authority had created its own space to support related industrial technology startups.

In particular, the area around Busan Station, where 1876 Busan is located, has been designated as one of the six start-up promotion districts in Busan, and it is a place that focuses on revitalizing the local economy through start-ups, such as attracting ‘Google B. Startup Station’ to the Eurasia platform of Busan Station last year.

In addition, as Korea Maritime University plans to nurture talents through youth internships in the future, the city expects this project to become a new success model for policy projects through geotechnical, engineering, and academic collaborations.

“The city has been working hard to relocate public institutions to Busan, and through today’s agreement, those efforts now seem to be paying off in policy projects as well. We will work hard so that Busan can grow as the center of Korean startups by discovering new businesses,” Kim Yun-il, Deputy Mayor of Economic Affairs of Busan City said.